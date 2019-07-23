Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Big 'Life Changes'! Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Expecting Third Daughter

July 23, 2019
Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are expecting, again!

The "Remember You Young" singer revealed Tuesday (July 23) that he's excited to now be paying for three weddings in a decade or two or three.

Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings-- I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy

Alongside cute snapshots of their daughters Ada James, 2 next month, and Willa Gray, 3 1/2,  kissing their mama’s belly, Lauren also shared a video of their sex reveal, where they set off cannons that emitted pink smoke to let them know baby No. 3 was another girl.

“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year ------------,” added Lauren in her post. “Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video --) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister ----”

We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year ------------ despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video --) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister ---- Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time----) & she and Ada James love to touch my belly and talk to her-----------especially bc I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks (--). So it feels like we have been hiding this secret for an ETERNITY. And I’d like to apologize to everyone I’ve canceled on, said no to or just been MIA, but for a second there I wasn’t sure if I was pregnant or just puked for a living--. But she’s soooo worth it---------- We are SO excited! & if you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things.......jk, he’s excited too --

The baby girl is expected in 2020.

 

