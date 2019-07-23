Big 'Life Changes'! Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Expecting Third Daughter
Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are expecting, again!
The "Remember You Young" singer revealed Tuesday (July 23) that he's excited to now be paying for three weddings in a decade or two or three.
Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings-- I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy
Alongside cute snapshots of their daughters Ada James, 2 next month, and Willa Gray, 3 1/2, kissing their mama’s belly, Lauren also shared a video of their sex reveal, where they set off cannons that emitted pink smoke to let them know baby No. 3 was another girl.
“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year ------------,” added Lauren in her post. “Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video --) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister ----”
The baby girl is expected in 2020.