(WYCD) - Before his show opening for Kenny Chesney this past weekend, Thomas Rhett had to kill some time due to a rain delay.

So, he let his wife, Lauren, put on some boxing gloves and go to town on his abs. She has some quick hands.

Rhett posted the video with the caption “The lady can hit.”

The lady can hit @laur_akins A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 18, 2018 at 4:02pm PDT

We know a lot of the ladies out there want to do this to their guy from time to time…