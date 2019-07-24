Forget Area 51. There’s Now An Invitation To Storm Loch Ness

Looks like the internet is already planning its next move after raiding Area 51. Their next target? The Loch Ness Monster.

On Facebook, more than 21,000 people have RSVP'd to an event called "Storm Loch Ness, Nessie can't hide from us all."

Though Loch Ness doesn't share the same top-secret allure that the potentially alien-stocked Area 51 holds, people have long believed something unknown lurks in the Loch.

Now, Nessie truth-seekers can come together en masse September 21 to, as the event description says, "find dat big boi."

Another copycat event titled "Storm The Bermuda Triangle, It Can't Swallow All Of Us" also launched recently, with 40,000 signees.