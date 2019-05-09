Thunderstorms Could Turn Severe Thursday In Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Thursday is going to be a rainy day in Metro Detroit with a threat of possible severe storms.

Forecasters say showers this morning will turn into thunderstorms across southeast Michigan by the afternoon. Some of those storms are expected to be strong, producing small hail and wind gust to 50 mph.

Isolated severe thunderstorms also can't be ruled out -- especially between 4 and 8 p.m. Wind gusts to 60 mph and hail to around one inch in diameter would be the main hazards as storms track northeast.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday for Lake St. Clair. Residents on or near the shore should be alert for rising water and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Flood advisories for Lake Erie and Lake Huron have been lifted.

Warm with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms today. pic.twitter.com/wqe1oM3Jiq — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) May 9, 2019

On Friday, we'll see a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. followed by cloudy conditions. Frost will also be possible Friday night as low temperatures drop into the 30s.

Here's a look at the forecast from the WWJ Weather Team:

Thursday -- A a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm. High 73. Low 50.

Friday -- Cooler; cloudy, then clouds and sun. High 56. Low 39.

Saturday -- Mostly cloudy. High 57. Low 44.

Sunday -- Cloudy; drizzle late. High 55. Low 44.

Monday -- Intervals of clouds and sunshine; cool. High 55. Low 44.