2019 CMT Awards Full List of Winners

The 2019 CMT Music Awards were a night full of incredible performances, well-deserved awards, and country powerhouses. With highlights including Carrie Underwood celebrating Mike Fisher’s birthday with the biggest win of the night, the June 5 awards show was one to remember.

Little Big Town hosted the night from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and Zac Brown Band topped nominations with a four-way tie of three nominations each, but did they end up taking home any trophies?

Get the full list of 2019 CMT Music Awards below.

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – “Cry Pretty” - WINNER

Chris Janson – “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley ft. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Keith Urban ft. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs – “She Got the Best of Me”

Maren Morris – “Girl”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used to Know”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless” - WINNER

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

LoCash – “Feels Like a Party”

Maddie & Tae – “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift – “Babe"

Collaborative Video of the Year

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens In a Small Town”

Darius Rucker ft. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight to Hell”

Dierks Bentley ft. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns the Whiskey”

Keith Urban ft. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home” - WINNER

Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

Group Video of the Year

Eli Young Band – “Love Ain’t”

Lanco – “Born to Love You”

Little Big Town – “Summer Fever”

Midland – “Burn Out”

Old Dominion – “Hotel Key”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used to Know” - WINNER

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere" (At Marathon Music Works) - WINNER

Jimmie Allen – “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis – “Take It From Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny – “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen – “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June – “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes – “Somebody’s Daughter”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carly Pearce – “Closer to You”

Female Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins” - WINNER

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris – “Girl”

Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame”

Male Video of the Year

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns the Whiskey”

Kane Brown – “Lose It” - WINNER

Kenny Chesney – “Get Along”

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett – “Life Changes”

CMT Performance of the Year

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – “Motownphilly” (From CMT Crossroads)

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – “Beautiful Crazy” (From CMT Crossroads) - WINNER

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right” (From CMT Crossroads)

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – “Keep Me in Mind” (From CMT Crossroads)