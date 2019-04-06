Brandi Carlile and Dierks Bentley Give an Exclusive Preview of Their ACM Awards Performance

Brandi Carlile and Dierks Bentley are just one of a collection of incredible collabs scheduled for the 2019 ACM Awards. As they ready to perform their bluesy, introspective, and upbeat track “Travelin’ Light” together, the unparalleled duo joined us to give a preview of what fans can expect from the Sunday night awards show.

After Dierks dove head-first into an authentic and tender lane of bluegrass, the perfect pairing came together thanks to mutual admiration... and fate. Their sounds blended together naturally as the genre-pushing and confident stars joined forces for the tender The Mountain track.

“He had an epiphany moment out there on the mountain - like so many of us do - and decided to write a song about forgiveness,” Brandi perfectly summarizes of the honest track. As the “The Joke” singer returns to country in a huge way, the ACMs are welcoming her with open arms.

Get an exclusive look into their first ever performance of “Travelin’ Light” in the video above and tune into the performance as the ACMs air live on CBS this Sunday, April 7. Don’t forget to check out our ACM Red Carpet Countdown hosted by Jake Owen on this station one hour prior to Sunday’s awards.