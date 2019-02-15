Florida Georgia Line Stay True to Their Roots in New Album ‘Can’t Say I Ain’t Country’

Country duo Florida Georgia Line are confident and adventurous on their brand new album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country.

Coming as their first album in almost three years, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley play off of the title with 19 tracks that deliver both a traditional country feel and a look into how the genre is evolving.

Fake phone call skit interludes provide comic relief in between songs that overlap into pop, folk, R&B, and beyond. With standouts like infectious single “Y’all Boys,” the duo creates the soundtrack to a foot-stomping good time. Delivering a playful defense towards people that questioned their direction with pop-crossover hit “Meant To Be,” Florida Georgia Line prove where their roots are with their new album.

In a Valentine’s Day appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, they gave an emotional performance of slow jam “Talk You Out of It.” Watch them groove through the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country single below: