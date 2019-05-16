‘Game Of Thrones’ Theme Gets Hard Rock Cover From Brad Paisley and Tom Morello

Country star Brad Paisley, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Scott Ian of Anthrax, and Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme are an unlikely pairing. The combination gets even more surprising when you throw Game Of Thrones into the mix.

How could these things possibly be related, you ask? Through heavy metal, of course.

The incredible pairing combined their guitar skills to put a new spin on the Game Of Thrones theme song. In a jam and brainstorming session, the artists enlisted the help of GOT composer Ramin Djawadi and show creator Dan Weiss to give the iconic song the hard rock treatment.

In a new video shared by Fender, their amazing guitar tones come together to form a track so powerful even the White Walkers wouldn’t be able to handle it. Watch their journey from trying to figure out how to play it to nailing their new version of the theme in the video above.

Game Of Thrones is currently in its final season. With a slew of plot twists and a growing list of deaths, the season is simultaneously intense and disappointing thousands of fans who are asking for a complete rewrite… Get a recap of episode 5 here.