GRAMMY Nominated Duo Dan + Shay Create Their Emoji-Inspired Playlist

While we anxiously await the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, we rounded up some of our favorite artists to play the emoji game. From the “yas queen” praising hands to the smiling little poop, we asked everyone to give the first song that came to mind with whichever mood-describer they got stuck with.

"Tequila" singers Dan + Shay are making their debut at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in a huge way, notching a nomination in one of the biggest country categories. As contenders for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance, even the quickly emerging artists are still down to tell us what song the poop emoji makes them think of.

“You don’t know that song, no one’s vibing out with me…” Play the emoji game with everyone from first-time GRAMMY nominees to one of the biggest songwriters in the world in the video above.

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

