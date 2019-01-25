Hunter Hayes Returns With the Optimistic and Upbeat “Heartbreak”

Hunter Hayes is positive and refreshed on his first radio single since 2016.

Following one-off tracks like the vulnerable “Dear God,” Hunter is finding silver linings in pain with the brand-new “Heartbreak.”

“Heartbreak” is an upbeat track that kicks off the country singer’s next era. A rhythmic acoustic guitar carries Hunter’s warm vocals through his quest to find true love. “If it gets me to you, then it ain’t wasted time,” he sings about his past troubles with love and loss.

In a statement, Hunter dove into the unconventional take on failed relationships. “I wanted this song to turn that feeling around for people and remind them not to let someone walk out the door with your happiness and your self-worth,” he explained of the hurt felt after breakups.

The Hayes-written song is expected to be the first piece of an upcoming album.