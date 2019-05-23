Jason Aldean Shares Updates After 3-Month-Old Daughter’s Emergency Room Visit

Jason Aldean’s 3-month-old daughter Navy is recovering after a health scare. Parents Jason and Brittany rushed her to the emergency room on Monday, May 20 after her temperature spiked to 104 degrees.

She was expected to be able to return home on Wednesday, and their baby girl is still gaining her strength back after a stomach virus lead to an infection.

"Basically she had like a stomach bug that caused a lot of vomiting and other stuff and turned into like a UTI (urinary tract infection) that got infected, making her have a fever and all that kind of stuff," Aldean told reporters. "So it's kinda been a crazy, rough week for her, but we finally got her with some antibiotics through an IV… so she turned a corner."

Navy is doing much better now, and we’re sure she’s happy to have her country star dad back home after a weekend away playing shows on his Ride All Night Tour.

The Aldean party of six has been working on the balance of family and music industry life. "It's got two cribs in the bus, which I never in the early days of my touring career thought I'd ever do that, but it's different,” Aldean explained of their family-friendly tour bus setup.