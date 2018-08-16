Jason Aldean Toasts Couple That Got Engaged During His Show

What better place to get engaged than at one of your favorite artists’ concerts?

This young couple at Jason Aldean’s Madison Square Garden show did just that, giving the crowd an extra show with their surprise engagement. 23 year-old Alex Borsari carefully planned out the proposal and even spoke to event staff beforehand to ensure everything would go perfectly.

Things went even better than planned and he received a celebratory toast from Jason Aldean himself after the crowd went wild. Borsari’s new fiancée, Jess McCormack, noted that “You Make It Easy” will definitely be their wedding song.

Watch the proposal and Aldean’s toast to the newly-engaged couple: