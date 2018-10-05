Lauren Alaina Shares Nostalgic “Ladies In The ‘90s”

Lauren Alaina just delivered her favorite single she’s ever released and her first new music since 2017’s Road Less Traveled.

Continuing with the trend of throwback tracks and bringing back the nostalgia of the ‘90s, her latest song is “Ladies In The ‘90s.” Nods to the vibrant decade include lyrics about TLC’s “No Scrubs,” MTV and Britney Spears.

The track comes at a perfect time and readies us for the weekend with its dancey beat. Listen below!

The empowering song is the lead single on Lauren’s upcoming studio album. Along with making us reminisce about one of our favorite decades, the song also gives props to singers that “paved the way” for the country star.