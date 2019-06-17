Loretta Lynn Responds to Tabloid Reports She’s Dying

Country icon Loretta Lynn is taking to Facebook to clear up a slew of ridiculous rumors. Over the weekend, Loretta assured fans that she’s not on her deathbed after false reports surfaced.

RadarOnline claimed that she was spending her last days in a nursing home after suffering from a stroke. Details included quotes from “sources,” details of her health problems, and a conclusion that “the end is near.”

"You're kiddin' me!" Loretta perfectly summarized in her response to the story. After recently celebrating her 87th birthday at a massive celebration complete with Keith Urban jumping out of her birthday cake, the “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” songstress is both happy and in good health.

“Well, through the years they've said I'm broke, homeless, cheating, drinking, gone crazy, terminally ill, and even dead! Poor things can't ever get it right,” she wrote in the caption of a Facebook video responding to the story. “I ain’t dead and neither is Willy. And both of us are coming back to life and we’re gonna raise hell.”

Loretta has been recovering from a stroke in May of 2017. After regaining her movement and slowly coming back, she's able to sing again and even released album Wouldn't It Be Great in September, 2018. Watch her good-humored response to the false report in the video above!