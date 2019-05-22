Luke Combs Announces New ‘The Prequel’ EP

Luke Combs has become one of the most well-loved artists in country with just one album under his belt. After debut This One’s For You, the charming breakout star was quickly presented with Best New Artist nominations.

Two years after his first album, Luke is back to announce a new EP is just around the corner. The 5-song The Prequel EP drops June 7th and will include his most recent single, “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Perfect timing of his release comes just two days after his CMT Crossroads performance and in the middle of CMA Fest. We’re hoping for the live debut of new music during his performance at the June 6-9 festival.

Luke co-wrote every track on the EP, teaming with previous collaborators like Ray Fulcher and James McNair. While the songs are new, fan favorites “Refrigerator Door” and “Moon Over Mexico” have appeared on his setlist.

Luke is currently in the middle of his headlining Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour. Get the list of remaining dates that run all the way through December here.