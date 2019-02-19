Post Malone Joins Keith Urban for Impressive Cover on NBC’s ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’

NBC announced an Elvis Presley tribute on what would have been the King of Rock N’ Roll’s 84th birthday. Airing on February 17, the star-studded Elvis All-Star Tribute, brought together some of the biggest names in music.

Along with host Blake Shelton, country stars Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Pistol Annies, Dierks Bentley, and Josh Groban took the stage to put their spins on classic Elvis hits. Click here to see the full list of performers.

The two-hour tribute included crossovers like a reunion between Post Malone and Keith Urban. Vocal powers were put at the forefront with incredible covers like Carrie Underwood and Yolanda Adam's rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone." With endless talent and tons of stunning performances, the tribute was a night to remember.

Watch highlights from just a few of the star’s performances below!

Keith Urban and Post Malone – “Baby, What You Want Me To Do”

Blake Shelton – “Suspicious Minds”

Carrie Underwood and Yolanda Adams – “You’ll Never Walk Alone”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Always On My Mind”

Josh Groban – “It’s Now or Never”