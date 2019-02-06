Thomas Rhett Celebrates ‘Sesame Street’ 50th Anniversary by Debuting Adorable Song With Elmo and Crew

Listen to new song “This is my Street”

February 6, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Thomas Rhett’s extensive career has hit a ton of milestones, from notching continuous No.1 country radio hits to venturing into TV for appearances like a guest spot on The Voice. Really, the only thing left for him to do was to appear on Sesame Street.

The family-friendly singer and father of two appeared on the hit children’s show to help celebrate their 50th anniversary with new song “This is my Street.”

“I’ve seen a lot of places, but there’s one place I couldn’t wait to see” the seasoned artist tells his new friend Elmo before sharing his excitement to be on the show. Thomas and wife Lauren Akins also both shared some behind-the-scenes shots from the set.

“Oh. My. Word. It’s the BEST. Day. Ever.” Laura writes as a quote from daughter Willa Grey.

 

