World Environment Day: 8 Eco-Friendly Musicians We Love

Happy World Environment Day! Today, we’re celebrating by recognizing some of our favorite green musicians but, don’t be intimidated by their superstar contributions. We’ll explain how you can join in on the eco-friendly fun too!

Maroon 5

Hit-makers Maroon 5 have been honored with the Environmental Media Award for their efforts to raise awareness about environmental issues and fight global warming. Through partnerships with organizations such as Global Cool, the band is encouraging steps towards more sustainable lifestyles.

Drake

On his first ever headlining tour in 2010, Drake partnered with Reverb’s Campus Consciousness Tour in an effort to use his influence to spread awareness about eco-friendly practices for schools. Way to “Take Care” of the environment!

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam has donated $100,000 to nine agencies working to save the environment. The Seattle rockers have also given $50,000 to help preserve rainforests, even going as far as making sure their CD production is free of harmful chemicals.

Blake Shelton

Country star Blake Shelton recently joined his home state of Oklahoma’s Wildlife Conservation Foundation. Serving on the board of directors, Shelton will help protect local animals and land.

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl makes sure to make her carbon footprint as small as possible, using biodegradable catering, biodiesel fuel and reusable water bottles while on tour. She’s also used her shows as ways to spread information about the environment with info booths from more than 50 environmental groups.

Green Day

Punk rock icons Green Day have joined forces with the National Resources Defense Council to spread the word about clean energy. They used their influence and dedicated fans to encourage them to demand green jobs.

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney and his family are vegetarians, cutting down their impact by not contributing to greenhouse gases and helping launch the trend of Meatless Mondays. He’s also a big supporter of animals and has called attention to the killing of baby seals.

Slash

Along with sitting on the board of the Los Angeles zoo, Guns N' Roses member Slash also helped launch the Bob Irwin Wildlife & Conservation Foundation to focus on animal support and protecting Australian wildlife.

Don’t have a tour to go on or $100,000 to donate to organizations? No worries. You can incorporate 1Thing into your daily routine. From giving small monthly contributions to eco-friendly organizations to joining in on Paul McCartney’s Meatless Mondays, every step towards more sustainable living helps.

Keep an eye on 1ThingUS.org for more tips!