Tickets On Sale Saturday For 99.5 WYCD's Hoedown 2019

(99.5 WYCD) -- 99.5 WYCD and your Detroit RAM Truck Dealers present the WYCD Hoedown 2019 on Saturday, June 15 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.



Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and all Ticketmaster locations.



The event will feature a headlining performance by Brantley Gilbert and feature acts across three stages, including main stage performances from Joe Nichols and Caylee Hammack, plus a surprise guest you won’t want to miss!!!



The “99.5 WYCD Hoedown” will also include performances by Dylan Schneider, Logan Mize, Filmore, Joey Vee Band, Austin Burke, Haley & Michaels and Mac Watts.