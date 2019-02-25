Tickets On Sale Friday For Florida Georgia Line's Concert At DTE

(99.5 WYCD) -- Country duo Florida Georgia Line is bringing their “2019 Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour” to DTE Energy Music Theatre on August 10.

FGL will be joined by Dan + Shay, Moran Wallen and special guest Hardy to support.

Tickets go on sale on March 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. FGL Lifers fan club members will have first access to individual show presale tickets on Feb. at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Feb. 26 at 12 p.m.

“We’re ready to party even bigger in 2019,” FGL’s Brian Kelley shared with Billboard. “Lots of pyro, energy, and good vibes, with a few surprises up our sleeves. And we’re so glad to be bringing our buddies along for the ride!”

FGL’s Tyler Hubbard added, “We can’t wait to get back out and play all of these new songs for you! It’s going to be fire!”