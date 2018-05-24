Tim McGraw Premieres 'Humble and Kind' In Spanish: Watch

Country star Tim McGraw's Spanish-language version of his song, "Humble and Kind."

Titled “Nunca Te Olvides De Amar” (Which translates to “Never Forget to Love”), the track is performed entirely in Spanish by McGraw.

“I’ve said repeatedly that ‘Humble and Kind’ has a universal message, so singing the song in Spanish, for me, is a way to really stand up to that statement,” McGraw said in an interview with Billboard.

