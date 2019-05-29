Tim McGraw Shows Off Big Fish, More Impressive Abs In Shirtless Beach Photo

(99.5 WYCD) -- Summer is *almost* officially here and the weather isn't the only thing heating up, y'all.

Tim McGraw took to Instagram to show off his first-ever yellowfin grouper, which the 52-year-old singer revealed, he caught with a pole spear while free diving 36 feet underwater.

"Yellow fin grouper 1st one! 36 ft down Pole spear ... free dive," the country star captioned the snap.

In the pic, a shirtless McGraw -- wearing only a pair of neon orange swimming trunks and a blue cap -- is seen holding up his prized catch and while, some fans noticed the yellow grouper, many couldn't help but point out McGraw's chiseled abs.

"What fish? --" — wrote @beachqueenfl, echoing the thoughts of many Instagram users.

"Absolutely Magnificent!!! Oh, and the fish is nice too!" wrote @genhem.

The comments continued on both Twitter and Instagram, praising McGraw's physique rather than the fish.

McGraw, who has been married to Faith Hill for 23 years, clearly got the hint. He put out a more modest photo with his next catch. His killer abs were covered by a wet suit.

It's about the fish people! That sure is a nice tiger grouper.

McGraw has long been known for his strict diet and, according to The New York Times, his “grueling workout.” In 2015, the 52-year-old told the paper he toured with a portable gym that includes free weights, 20-pound chains and other equipment. His workouts start with runs up hills with 40-pound weights strapped to his ankles.

The paper reported that he does a combination of CrossFit and martial arts.

Diet also plays a major role in McGraw’s routine and tries to be strict for three or four days a week. The paper reported that he’ll eat oatmeal with berries for breakfast, a protein shake for a midmorning snack and tuna with avocado for lunch. For dinner, it’ll be a grilled chicken breast with a vegetable and polenta. Oh, and no alcohol. He has since lost 40 pounds, but he said losing weight was not his objective.