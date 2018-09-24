Tim McGraw Shares Adorable Photo Montage for Faith Hill’s Birthday

Tim McGraw turned to social media on Friday to share a series of adorable pictures of his wife, Faith Hill, to mark her 51st birthday.

In the first picture, young Faith is seated in a '70s-style upholstered chair and holding a full-sized guitar that looks enormous in comparison to her tiny frame. She has her hair up in pigtails, and her face is lit up with joy.

Scroll through the photos to see additional pictures of the singer as a baseball-playing teen, her and McGraw early in their relationship and another of Hill with their children. McGraw is clearly celebrating a life well-lived, and he adds a sweet sentiment to accompany the pictures.