Daylight Saving Time 2019: What To Know, When It Begins

(99.5 WYCD) -- Get ready to spring forward Saturday night before you go to bed.

Daylight saving time starts March 10, 2019. The official time change is at 2 a.m., so most people move their clocks ahead one hour before they go to bed Saturday night.

Most cell phones and other electronics will make the change on their own, but traditional clocks must be manually adjusted. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.

The change puts more daylight hours in the afternoon. It will remain that way until Nov. 3 when the clocks go back an hour and the light is shifted to the morning.

Tips for surviving DST

Here are the Better Sleep Council’s suggestions for surviving the change to DST.

Make a deal with yourself that you’re going to plan for 7 to 8 hours of sleep every day, even if the day is an hour shorter.

To help adjust to the spring time change, start preparing for it several days in advance, going to bed 15 minutes earlier each day.

Eating and drinking can actually disrupt your sleep. Plan to finish meals and snacks 2 to 3 hours before bedtime because digestion wakes up your body. Limit caffeine to the morning and finish your alcohol consumption by early evening. Smoking before bed can also stimulate your body and make it hard to sleep.

Staying active during the day will help your body crave sleep at night. Even a walk can help you sleep better. Be sure to end your workout 2 hours before you head to bed so your body has time to relax.

Tips for helping children with DST: