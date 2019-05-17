Tito's Drink of the Week - Bloody Mary
May 17, 2019
This week's special drink is the Bloody Mary. A classic brunch cocktail, our DIY variation packs some heat. If your guests start sweating, definitely do not apologize.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 4 oz your favorite bloody mary mix or make your own (below)
DIY BLOODY MARY MIX
- 4 oz tomato juice
- 1 dash Worcestershire sauce
- 1 dash hot sauce
- horseradish (to taste)
- squeeze fresh lime juice
- fresh cracked black pepper
DIRECTIONS
- Just add Tito’s Handmade Vodka, bloody mary mix and ice to a shaker.
- Shake and pour everything into a pint glass.
- Go wild with your garnishes (it doesn't make you a bad person). Try celery stalks, olives, dill pickles, pickled green beans, lemon, parsley, bacon, cheese cubes, boiled shrimp, etc.