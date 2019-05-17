Tito's Drink of the Week - Bloody Mary

May 17, 2019
This week's special drink is the Bloody Mary. A classic brunch cocktail, our DIY variation packs some heat. If your guests start sweating, definitely do not apologize.

Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • 4 oz your favorite bloody mary mix or make your own (below)

DIY BLOODY MARY MIX

  • 4 oz tomato juice
  • 1 dash Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 dash hot sauce
  • horseradish (to taste)
  • squeeze fresh lime juice
  • fresh cracked black pepper

DIRECTIONS

  • Just add Tito’s Handmade Vodka, bloody mary mix and ice to a shaker.
  • Shake and pour everything into a pint glass.
  • Go wild with your garnishes (it doesn't make you a bad person). Try celery stalks, olives, dill pickles, pickled green beans, lemon, parsley, bacon, cheese cubes, boiled shrimp, etc.

 

