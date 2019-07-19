Tito's Drink of The Week - Frozen Mango TitoRita

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Frozen Mango TitoRita. This tropical twist on one of our classic cocktails is a little bit sweeter and a whole lot cooler.

Pro-tip: Mix it up in a blender for optimal smoothness.

Here's what you'll need:

6 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

3 oz orange liqueur

8 oz mango nectar

1 oz fresh lime juice

1/4 oz agave nectar

1 cup frozen mango chunks

3 cups ice

Directions: