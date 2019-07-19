Tito's Drink of The Week - Frozen Mango TitoRita

July 19, 2019
Drink Of The Week

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

This week's special drink is the Frozen Mango TitoRita. This tropical twist on one of our classic cocktails is a little bit sweeter and a whole lot cooler.

Pro-tip: Mix it up in a blender for optimal smoothness.

Here's what you'll need:

  • 6 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
  • 3 oz orange liqueur
  • 8 oz mango nectar
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 oz agave nectar
  • 1 cup frozen mango chunks
  • 3 cups ice

Directions: 

  • Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and blend until smooth.
  • Garnish with cocktail umbrellas and a juicy lime wedge.
  • Serves 4.
Drink of the Week
Tito's Drink of the Week
Frozen Mango TitoRita Recipe
Frozen Mango TitoRita