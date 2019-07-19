Tito's Drink of The Week - Frozen Mango TitoRita
July 19, 2019
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Frozen Mango TitoRita. This tropical twist on one of our classic cocktails is a little bit sweeter and a whole lot cooler.
Pro-tip: Mix it up in a blender for optimal smoothness.
Here's what you'll need:
- 6 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- 3 oz orange liqueur
- 8 oz mango nectar
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 1/4 oz agave nectar
- 1 cup frozen mango chunks
- 3 cups ice
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and blend until smooth.
- Garnish with cocktail umbrellas and a juicy lime wedge.
- Serves 4.