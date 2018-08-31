Tito's Drink of the Week - Hibiscus Cherry Frozen Lemonade
August 31, 2018
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Hibiscus Cherry Frozen Lemonade. Tart yet sweet, the Hibiscus Cherry Frozen Lemonade will cool you down on a hot summer day. Don't drink it too fast, you might get a brain freeze.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 750ml Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 1 cup dried cherries
- 1/2 cup dried hibiscus leaves
Directions
- Drop dried cherries into a bottle of Tito's Handmade Vodka.
- Pro-Tip: Pour yourself a cocktail (or two) to make a little room.
- Let sit for 5 days, or you can leave in longer for desired flavor.
- Then add dried hibiscus and let sit for 12 hours. This flavor is potent and can overtake the cherries so continue to taste test.
- After 12 hours strain vodka into a fresh container and enjoy.