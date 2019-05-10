Tito's Drink Of The Week - Root Beer Float

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Tito's Root Beer Float. We’re adding a twist to this classic summer refresher. Spice (or spike) your float up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. It's like the cherry on top.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

5 oz root beer

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

Directions: