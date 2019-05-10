Tito's Drink Of The Week - Root Beer Float
May 10, 2019
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Tito's Root Beer Float. We’re adding a twist to this classic summer refresher. Spice (or spike) your float up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. It's like the cherry on top.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 5 oz root beer
- 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
Directions:
- Pour Tito's Handmade Vodka into chilled mug.
- Top with root beer, add a scoop of ice cream and enjoy!