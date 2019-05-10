Tito's Drink Of The Week - Root Beer Float

May 10, 2019
Drink Of The Week

This week's special drink is the Tito's Root Beer Float. We’re adding a twist to this classic summer refresher. Spice (or spike) your float up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. It's like the cherry on top.

Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • 5 oz root beer
  • 1 scoop vanilla ice cream

Directions: 

  • Pour Tito's Handmade Vodka into chilled mug.
  • Top with root beer, add a scoop of ice cream and enjoy!
Tito's Drink of the Week
Drink of the Week