Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito’s American Mule

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Tito's American Mule. Spicy ginger and fresh lime give this effervescent cocktail a kick you can enjoy anytime. Doesn’t hurt that this one’s traditionally served in a copper mug, which just so happens to pair well with our bottle.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

3 oz ginger beer

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Garnish

1 lime slice

Directions

Add all ingredients to a Tito's Copper Mug with ice.

Stir and garnish with a lime slice.