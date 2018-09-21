Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito’s American Mule

September 21, 2018
Drink Of The Week
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

This week's special drink is the Tito's American Mule. Spicy ginger and fresh lime give this effervescent cocktail a kick you can enjoy anytime. Doesn’t hurt that this one’s traditionally served in a copper mug, which just so happens to pair well with our bottle.

Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • 3 oz ginger beer
  • 1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Garnish

  • 1 lime slice

Directions

  • Add all ingredients to a Tito's Copper Mug with ice.
  • Stir and garnish with a lime slice.

Tito's Drink of the Week
Drink of the Week
American Mule