Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito’s Chi Chi

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Tito's Chi Chi. This Piña Colada variation is best enjoyed poolside, or, even better, while floating in a pool in a giant inflatable flamingo. Never fear if you happen to be landlocked—one sip of this frosty favorite will have you feeling all of the tropical vibes.

Here's what you'll need:

6 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

12 oz pineapple juice

4 oz cream of coconut

4 cups ice

Directions

Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.​

If necessary, add more ice or more pineapple juice to reach the desired consistency.