Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito’s Sweet Green Tea

August 9, 2019
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

This week's special drink is Tito’s Sweet Green Tea. 

Ingredients: 

  • 2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 oz honey simple syrup (recipe below)
  • 3-4 oz green tea (cooled)

Garnish: 

  • 1 lemon slice
  • 1 mint sprig

Directions:

  • Add Tito's Handmade Vodka, lemon juice and honey syrup to a shaker with ice.
  • Shake and double strain into a collins glass or Tito's Mason Jar Mug over fresh ice.
  • Top with green tea.
  • Garnish with a lemon slice and mint sprig

Honey Simple Syrup Ingredients:

  • 1 part honey

  • 1 part water

Honey Simple Syrup Directions:

  • Combine 1 part honey into one part water. Stir until dissolved.
