Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito’s Sweet Green Tea
August 9, 2019
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is Tito’s Sweet Green Tea.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 oz honey simple syrup (recipe below)
- 3-4 oz green tea (cooled)
Garnish:
- 1 lemon slice
- 1 mint sprig
Directions:
- Add Tito's Handmade Vodka, lemon juice and honey syrup to a shaker with ice.
- Shake and double strain into a collins glass or Tito's Mason Jar Mug over fresh ice.
- Top with green tea.
- Garnish with a lemon slice and mint sprig
Honey Simple Syrup Ingredients:
1 part honey
1 part water
Honey Simple Syrup Directions:
- Combine 1 part honey into one part water. Stir until dissolved.