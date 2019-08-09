Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito’s Sweet Green Tea

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is Tito’s Sweet Green Tea.

Ingredients:

2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz honey simple syrup (recipe below)

3-4 oz green tea (cooled)

Garnish:

1 lemon slice

1 mint sprig

Directions:

Add Tito's Handmade Vodka, lemon juice and honey syrup to a shaker with ice.

Shake and double strain into a collins glass or Tito's Mason Jar Mug over fresh ice.

Top with green tea.

Garnish with a lemon slice and mint sprig

Honey Simple Syrup Ingredients:

1 part honey

1 part water

Honey Simple Syrup Directions: