Tito's Drink of The Week - Titorita
August 2, 2019
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Titorita.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- 1/2 oz orange liqueur
- 1 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1 1/2 oz fresh lime juice
- 1/2 oz simple syrup
Garnish
- 1 lime slice
DIRECTIONS
- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
- Shake and strain into a double rocks glass over ice or into a martini glass.
- For a spicy kick, add three jalapeño slices to the shaker.
- Garnish with a lime slice.
Pro-Tip: If you like it salty, use a glass with a salt rim.