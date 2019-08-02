Tito's Drink of The Week - Titorita

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Titorita.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

1/2 oz orange liqueur

1 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

Garnish

1 lime slice

DIRECTIONS

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.

Shake and strain into a double rocks glass over ice or into a martini glass.

For a spicy kick, add three jalapeño slices to the shaker.

Garnish with a lime slice.

Pro-Tip: If you like it salty, use a glass with a salt rim.