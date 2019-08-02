Tito's Drink of The Week - Titorita

August 2, 2019
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

This week's special drink is the Titorita.

Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 1/2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
  • 1/2 oz orange liqueur
  • 1 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 oz fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 oz simple syrup

Garnish

  • 1 lime slice

DIRECTIONS

  • Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
  • Shake and strain into a double rocks glass over ice or into a martini glass.
  • For a spicy kick, add three jalapeño slices to the shaker.
  • Garnish with a lime slice.

Pro-Tip: If you like it salty, use a glass with a salt rim.

 

