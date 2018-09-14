Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Berry Good Punch
September 14, 2018
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Tito's Berry Good Punch. Expecting a crowd? Please them in a pinch with this refreshing, potent punch.
Here's what you'll need:
- 8 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 2 oz orange liqueur
- 8 oz pomegranate juice
- 8 oz sparkling water
- 4 oz lemonade
- 4 oz orange juice
- 1-2 dashes cinnamon
- 2 cups frozen berries (blueberries, blackberries, strawberries)
Directions
- Combine all ingredients.
- Serve over ice in a bowl, pitcher or a Tito's Infusion Dispenser Jar.
- Serves 5-8 people.