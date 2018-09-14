Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Berry Good Punch

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Tito's Berry Good Punch. Expecting a crowd? Please them in a pinch with this refreshing, potent punch.

Here's what you'll need:

8 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

2 oz orange liqueur

8 oz pomegranate juice

8 oz sparkling water

4 oz lemonade

4 oz orange juice

1-2 dashes cinnamon

2 cups frozen berries (blueberries, blackberries, strawberries)

Directions