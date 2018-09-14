Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Berry Good Punch

September 14, 2018
This week's special drink is the Tito's Berry Good Punch. Expecting a crowd? Please them in a pinch with this refreshing, potent punch.

Here's what you'll need:

  • 8 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • 2 oz orange liqueur
  • 8 oz pomegranate juice
  • 8 oz sparkling water
  • 4 oz lemonade
  • 4 oz orange juice
  • 1-2 dashes cinnamon
  • 2 cups frozen berries (blueberries, blackberries, strawberries)

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients.
  • Serve over ice in a bowl, pitcher or a Tito's Infusion Dispenser Jar.
  • Serves 5-8 people.
