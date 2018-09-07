Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Peach Mule
September 7, 2018
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Tito's Peach Mule. Our sweet peach infusion gives this spicy and effervescent cocktail a summer twist.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka Peach Infusion
- 3 oz ginger beer
- 1/2 oz fresh lime juice
Garnish:
1 lime slice
1 peach slice
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a Tito's Copper mug with ice.
- Stir and garnish with a lime and peach slice.