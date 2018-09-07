Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Peach Mule

September 7, 2018
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

This week's special drink is the Tito's Peach Mule. Our sweet peach infusion gives this spicy and effervescent cocktail a summer twist.

Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka Peach Infusion
  • 3 oz ginger beer
  • 1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Garnish:

  • 1 lime slice

  • 1 peach slice

Directions

  • Add all ingredients to a Tito's Copper mug with ice.
  • Stir and garnish with a lime and peach slice.
