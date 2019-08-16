Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Sonic

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Tito's Sonic.This unexpected, simple variation combines two classics-- Tito’s & Soda, meet Tito’s & Tonic.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

2 oz tonic water

2 oz sparkling mineral water

Garnish

1 lime slice

Directions