Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Sonic
August 16, 2019
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Tito's Sonic.This unexpected, simple variation combines two classics-- Tito’s & Soda, meet Tito’s & Tonic.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 2 oz tonic water
- 2 oz sparkling mineral water
Garnish
- 1 lime slice
Directions
- Add Tito's Handmade Vodka to a rocks glass with ice.
- Top with tonic and sparkling mineral water.
- Garnish with a lime slice.