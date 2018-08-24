Tito's Drink of the Week - Watermelon Cooler
August 24, 2018
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Watermelon Cooler.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/4 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 2 oz fresh watermelon juice
- 2 oz ginger beer
- 1/2 oz fresh lime juice
Garnish
- 1 lime slice
Directions
- Add all ingredients (except ginger beer) in a rocks glass with ice.
- Stir and top with ginger beer.
- Garnish with a lime slice.