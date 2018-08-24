Tito's Drink of the Week - Watermelon Cooler

August 24, 2018
Categories: 
Drink Of The Week
Features

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

This week's special drink is the Watermelon Cooler. 

Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 1/4 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • 2 oz fresh watermelon juice
  • 2 oz ginger beer
  • 1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Garnish

  • 1 lime slice

Directions

  • Add all ingredients (except ginger beer) in a rocks glass with ice.
  • Stir and top with ginger beer.
  • Garnish with a lime slice.
