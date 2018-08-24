Tito's Drink of the Week - Watermelon Cooler

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Watermelon Cooler.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/4 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

2 oz fresh watermelon juice

2 oz ginger beer

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Garnish

1 lime slice

Directions