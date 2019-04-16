'Today' Show Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl
NEW YORK (AP) — "Today" show co-anchor Hoda Kotb's family has grown.
In a telephone call on Tuesday, the 54-year-old told her colleagues that she has adopted a second child. Hope Catherine joins 2-year-old sister Haley Joy.
Hello, Hope! @HodaKotb introduces baby daughter No. 2 https://t.co/XcHJ2rHMDr— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2019
Kotb adopted Haley Joy in 2017.
Kotb says Haley is marching around saying "I'm a big sister." She says Haley wanted to feed Hope raspberries for breakfast.