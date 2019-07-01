Toddler Buys Couch On Amazon While Playing With Mother's Phone

It might be best to switch your phone into airplane mode before handing it over to your toddler. It's an expensive lesson one mother says she's learned.

According to Isabella McNeil, her two-year-old just bought the family a new couch off Amazon, using the app's one-click feature.

The California mom of two only discovered the $430 purchase after she received the notification, "Your couch has shipped," a day later.

Unfortunately, there was no way to cancel the order.

Rather than pay a $79 restocking fee plus the $100 return shipping, McNeil is trying to unload the new living room item online.

McNeil described the situation to KNSD as "lesson learned."

"Now I know it’s really dangerous and [I need] to make sure the Amazon app is closed before my daughter takes the phone. It’s just so easy," she said.