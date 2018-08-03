'Tofu' The Red Panda Transferred From Detroit To Omaha Zoo Dies Unexpectedly

(WYCD) - A female red panda who arrived at the Omaha Zoo from the Detroit Zoo in October has died.

Officials with the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha say preliminary results show the 3-year-old panda, named Tofu, had excess fluid in her abdomen and chest cavity.

Tofu was the first red panda in 20 years to be housed at the Omaha zoo.

Because of deforestation, red pandas are classified as “vulnerable."

Zoo pathologist Dr. Alison Righton performed a necropsy on Tofu. On Wednesday, the zoo shared the findings with the Omaha World-Herald.

According to the zoo, the preliminary results "could indicate heart failure, cardiomyopathy or inflammation of the heart from bacteria or a virus.

"Both heart failure and cardiomyopathy are known problems with red pandas."

Red pandas have a life expectancy of roughly 12 to 14 years, they are an endangered species and there are fewer than 20,000 remaining in the wild.

The zoo now has two red pandas now, one male and one female.