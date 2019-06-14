Tom Hanks Feared 'Forrest Gump' Wouldn't 'Make Any Sense'

As we approach the 25th anniversary of the release of “Forrest Gump,” Tom Hanks is reflecting on what it was like to create the iconic film. Surprisingly, Hanks was shocked to learn that the film actually made sense at the end of filming.

While walking the red carpet at the “Toy Story 4” premiere on Tuesday, Hanks chatted with Entertainment Tonight about what it was like to film.

“We wondered what we were doing and we wondered if it was all going to make any sense,” he said.

The concept of “Forrest Gump” is fairly straightforward, telling the story of a simple man who ends up making huge strides in his love life, professional life, and political involvement. Its impact landed the film five Oscars, including one for Hanks for his role as Forrest Gump.

But despite the skepticism around creating such a touching story and doing it right, “Forrest Gump” creators definitely hit the mark. Despite the pride and joy the creators had for each other and the concept of the film, Hanks reveals that the finished product was surprisingly amazing.

“The fact is, that was a magnificent movie and a surprise,” Hanks reveals.

Hanks goes on to explain, “Any movie that you’re making requires two things. One, a huge leap of faith in the alliance you’ve made with everybody else who’s making the movie, and also trust in the process.”

“Forrest Gump” will be re-released in IMAX on September 5th.