Is The ‘Towelkini’ The Summer’s Craziest Beach Trend?

(99.5 WYCD) -- Forgetting your towel during an impromptu trip to the beach is now a thing of the past.

The Towelkini has arrived to make your summer days “easier” and weirder.

Designed as a combination bathing suit and beach towel, the ensemble is supposed to make it easy to lay in the sun while still keeping you covered.

“Towelkini by Aria McManus melds the two essentials for all things beach, no need to carry a cumbersome towel and an easy-to-lose swimsuit – here they come as one, materialized as ideal,” the poolside onesie’s description said, according to Today.

While the Towelkini looks like a lot of fun, there are a few things you should be aware of before slipping into one.

The Towelkini has cutouts for your head and legs with your arms free at your sides. When laying down, your head will have a towel to rest on and your legs will be free to tan.

Unfortunately, your arms and shoulders will be mostly covered under the towel, so weird tan lines are included with purchase.

If you are looking to show some skin then you’re in luck, because the back is totally exposed! So, you definitely still have to wear some sort of bathing suit underneath the Towelkini, unless you are looking to give beachgoers a peep show.

Never mind that you’re likely to burn your back on the hot sand unless you lay a towel down underneath the Towelkini, which kind of defeats the whole purpose.

Also, don’t expect to win any swimming races in the pool with a towel attached to your body. And walking around with all that extra sopping wet material after taking a dip in the ocean doesn't sound like a lot of fun.

For those still interested, the one-size-fits-all Towelkini is 34” x 70”, made from 100% cotton and available in pink and orange.

It also isn’t for the budget conscious as it retails for $199.

So, if you’re looking to turn heads and don’t mind the inconveniences of a two-in-one outfit, the Towelkini may just be for you.