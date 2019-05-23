Traffic Alert: Memorial Day Weekend Road Work

DETROIT – The Memorial Day weekend is finally here and to make traveling easier, MDOT has lifted traffic restrictions for most construction projects in the state.

According to WWJ News Radio, from 3 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, 90 out of 131 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While construction zones may be closed for the weekend, motorists are advised that equipment and temporary traffic shifts may remain in place.

WWJ provided the following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the Memorial Day weekend, along with parade closures:

Wayne County

Brush Street in Detroit is closed over I-94 and detoured.

French Street and Concord Avenue in Detroit are closed over I-94 and detoured. The Conner Street ramp to westbound I-94 is also closed and detoured.

I-75 has one northbound lane closed between Sibley Road and Northline Road.

I-75 has one lane open on the northbound ramp to northbound US-24.

I-75 in Detroit has the northbound and southbound ramps to westbound I-94 closed and detoured.

I-94 in Detroit has the eastbound ramp to northbound M-10 closed and detoured.

US-24 has the right lane closed in each direction at Ecorse Road.

Oakland County

Grand River Avenue is closed over M-5 and detoured.

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction with a traffic shift between 13 Mile Road and Square Lake Road.

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between M-24 (Lapeer Road) and Baldwin Road.

M-1 has the northbound right lane closed at 14 Mile Road.

M-59 has one eastbound lane open from Tipsico Lake Road to Milford Road.

US-24 has two lanes open in each direction between Long Lake Road and Square Lake Road.

Macomb County

I-696 will have one lane closed in each direction between I-75 and I-94.

Central Michigan and Thumb

I-69 in Flint, Genesee County, will have one lane closed over Hammerberg Road.

I-475, Genesee County, has the southbound lanes closed from I-75 to Carpenter Road. Northbound I-475 will have one lane closed from I-69 to Carpenter Road, and two lanes closed from Carpenter Road to the north I-75/I-475 junction.

M-20 in Midland, Midland County, has one lane open in each direction over the Tittabawassee River.

M-25 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Bay City, Bay County, is closed over the Saginaw River. Detour posted.

M-53/M-142 in Bad Axe, Huron County, will be closed from Huron Avenue to Irwin Street for permit work. Detour posted.

US-10, Clare County, will have one eastbound lane closed from US-127 to US-10 Business Route.

Southwest Michigan

I-94, Berrien County, has three lanes open in each direction at Glenlord Road. The Glenlord Road bridge over I-94 is closed and detoured.

I-94 Business Loop in Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County, has the eastbound ramp to I-94 closed and detoured. ML Avenue is closed over I-94 and detoured as well.

I-196, Berrien County, has two lanes open with a traffic shift from Exit 1 to Exit 7. One northbound lane is open from I-94 to Exit 1.

M-66, St. Joseph County, is closed between M-86 and Colon Road with a posted detour.

M-139, Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction with a traffic shift between I-94 and Hinchman Road.

US-12 in Sturgis, St. Joseph County, is closed from Franks Avenue to Centerville Road with a posted detour.

West Michigan

I-96 in Grand Rapids has lane closures and a traffic shift between M-21 (Fulton Street) and Leonard Street.

I-96, Ionia County, has traffic shifts in place near Cutler Road. Cutler Road is closed over I-96.

I-96, Ottawa County, will have one lane open in each direction near the M-104 and 112th Avenue interchanges.

I-196 in Grand Rapids has the westbound lanes closed at Ottawa Avenue before the US-131 interchange.

I-196 in Grand Rapids has lane closures and a traffic shift between Fuller Avenue and M-44 (East Beltline Avenue).

I-196, Kent and Ottawa counties, has lane closures and a traffic shift between 44th Street and 32nd Avenue. Eastbound I-196 traffic must exit to eastbound M-6. The eastbound M-6 ramp to eastbound I-196 is closed.

M-120 (Holton Road), Muskegon County, has the westbound lanes closed between Giles Road and Getty Street. Detour: Giles Road to Whitehall Road.

Northern Lower Peninsula

M-55, Manistee County, will be closed and detoured between M-37 and Seaman Road.

M-72, Crawford County, will have one lane open in each direction west of Grayling.

US-31 in Petoskey, Emmet County, will be detoured on city streets.

US-131, Grand Traverse County, will be closed and detoured between M-113 and M-186 near Fife Lake.

Upper Peninsula