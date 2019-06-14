Score A Free Smoothie From Tropical Smoothie Cafe Today!

(99.5 WYCD) -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is flipping out over National Flip Flop Day on June 14.

Customers who wear flip flops to any participating locations in Detroit will receive a free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothie, a mix of mangoes, bananas, oranges and pineapples.

The promotion will run between 2 to 7 p.m. on June 14.

Tropical Smoothie created Flip Flop Day in 2007 to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Proceeds from the promotion benefit Camp Sunshine, which is based in Casco, Maine and provides support to families with children facing a life-threatening illness.

The camp has offered help to more than 50,000 individuals from all 50 states and 27 countries, according to its website.