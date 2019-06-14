Score A Free Smoothie From Tropical Smoothie Cafe Today!

June 14, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is flipping out over National Flip Flop Day on June 14. 

Customers who wear flip flops to any participating locations in Detroit will receive a free 16-ounce Sunshine Smoothie, a mix of mangoes, bananas, oranges and pineapples.

The promotion will run between 2 to 7 p.m. on June 14.

Tropical Smoothie created Flip Flop Day in 2007 to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Proceeds from the promotion benefit Camp Sunshine, which is based in Casco, Maine and provides support to families with children facing a life-threatening illness.

The camp has offered help to more than 50,000 individuals from all 50 states and 27 countries, according to its website.

Tags: 
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropical Smoothie Cafe National Flip Flop Day
National Flip Flop Day
Free Smoothie
Free Smoothie Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Recent Podcast Audio
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To John Rich WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Eddie Montgomerey WYCDFM: On-Demand
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael And Grunwald Talk With Lady Antebellum On Their New Single WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes