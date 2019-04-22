Tropical Smoothie Cafe Locations

April 22, 2019
Categories: 
Promotional Features

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Participating locations:

10006 West Highland Road, Hartland, MI 48353 810-991-1155

10049 E. Grand River Ave STE 1100, Brighton, MI 48116 810-360-0255

1455 N Michigan Ave, STE 300, Howell, MI 48843 517-618-7879

67213 Main Street, Richmond, MI 48062 586-430-4295

18353 Hall Road, Macomb Township, MI 48044 586-329-1973

30114 Harper Avenue, Ste 1, St. Clair Shores, MI 48082 586-285-5032

34521 Utica Road, Fraser, MI 48026 586-879-6731

36645 Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 586-272-2941

26130 Crocker Blvd, Harrison Twp MI 48045 586-741-8541

14901 23 Mile Road, Shelby Township, MI 48315 586-580-2179

5353 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092 586-806-5888

22600 Greater Mack Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080 586-552-5808

46959 Van Dyke, Shelby Twp, MI 48317 586-799-4074

27805 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield, MI 48051 586-649-7729

22381 Gratiot Ave, Eastpointe, MI 48021 586-350-0505

1569 N. Main Street- Suite A, Clawson, MI 48017 248-629-7041

7354 Haggerty Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 248-788-3500

6459 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston, MI 48346 248-922-9000

7150 Sasahbaw Road, Clarkston, MI 48348 248-620-8005

2913 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 248-852-4800

340 Town Center Blvd STE 1, White Lake, MI 48386, 248-779-7925

29920 Telegraph Road, Southfield, MI 48034 248-353-0725

1288 Walton Blvd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 248-923-2700

2510 Telegraph Ste A, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 248-221-5727

26563 Evergreen Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 248-621-9000

200 W 12 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 248-951-2882

29660 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 248-327-7540

29486 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 248-951-8987

48975 Grand River Avenue, Suite 900, Novi MI 48374 248-513-4430

25780 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178 248-278-6336

23054 Woodward Avenue, Ferndale, MI 48220 248-268-4303

33353 Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009 248-283-3370

43215 Grand River Ave, Ste B, Novi MI 48375 248-946-4031

595 N Lapeer Rd, Oxford, MI 48371 248-800-4037

4863 Carroll Lake Rd, Commerce Twp, MI 48382 248-716-9791

1152 S. Ortonville Road, STE 1, Ortonville, MI 48462 248-627-2677

607 Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 734-585-0266

885 W. Eisenhower Parkway, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 734-585-0266

3400 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 734-418-2333

30971 5 Mile Road, Ste. B104, Livonia, MI 48150 734-427-5500

22905 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 313-724-6216

14595 Southfield Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101 313-789-3370

41544 Ann Arbor Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170 734-892-2927

35599 Warren Road, Westland,MI 48185 734-351-5986

26931 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 313-789-3001

29480 7 Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152 248-957-6759

5858 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126 313-636-1999

7700 Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI 48180 313-724-6188

21316 Eureka Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 734-318-2222

23112 Allen Rd, Woodhaven, MI 48183 734-561-3480

Tags: 
Tropical Smoothie Cafe