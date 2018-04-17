Tune Into Tax Day: 10 Money Songs To Get You Through It

(AMP) When Tax Day comes around, it’s all about the money.

Whether you’re getting some back or chipping more in to keep the federal government running, these 10 songs will get your toes tapping and perhaps make you think a bit.

“She Works Hard for the Money” – Donna Summer

Key lyric: “She works hard for the money. So hard for it, honey. She works hard for the money. So, you better treat her right.”

Video of Donna Summer She Works Hard For The Money HQ promo version

“Workin’ for a Livin’” – Huey Lewis and the News

Key lyric: “I'm taking what they're giving, 'cause I'm workin' for a livin'.”

Video of Huey Lewis And The News - Workin&#039; For A Livin&#039;

“If You’ve Got the Money, I’ve Got the Time” – Willie Nelson

Key lyric: “If you've got the money, I've got the time. We'll go honky tonkin' and we'll have a time.”

Video of Willie Nelson - If You&#039;ve Got The Money I&#039;ve Got the Time (Live at Farm Aid 2000)

“Mo Money Mo Problems” – The Notorious B.I.G.

Key lyric: “I don't know what they want from me. It's like the more money we come across. The more problems we see.”

Video of The Notorious B.I.G. - &quot;Mo Money Mo Problems&quot;

“Taxman” – The Beatles

A tax protest song from the Fab Four.

Key lyric: “Let me tell you how it will be. There's one for you, 19 for me. 'Cause I'm the taxman”

Video of Taxman -- George Harrison and Eric Clapton (live)

“Money, Money, Money” – ABBA

Key lyric: “Money, money, money. Must be funny. In the rich man's world.”

Video of Abba - Money, Money, Money

“Got Money” – Lil Wayne and T-Pain

Key lyric: “Got money. And you know it. Take it out your pocket and show it.”

Video of Lil Wayne - Got Money ft. T-Pain

“Money for Nothing” – Dire Straits

Key lyric: “Money for nothin' and chicks for free.”

Video of Dire Straits - Money For Nothing music video (Good quality, all countries)

“For The Love of Money” – The O’Jays

Key lyric: “For the love of money. A woman will sell her precious body. For a small piece of paper, it carries a lot of weight.”

Video of For the love of money- The O&#039;Jays

“Money” – Pink Floyd

Key lyric: “Money, it's a crime. Share it fairly but don't take a slice of my pie.”