Tune Into Tax Day: 10 Money Songs To Get You Through It
(AMP) When Tax Day comes around, it’s all about the money.
Whether you’re getting some back or chipping more in to keep the federal government running, these 10 songs will get your toes tapping and perhaps make you think a bit.
“She Works Hard for the Money” – Donna Summer
Key lyric: “She works hard for the money. So hard for it, honey. She works hard for the money. So, you better treat her right.”
“Workin’ for a Livin’” – Huey Lewis and the News
Key lyric: “I'm taking what they're giving, 'cause I'm workin' for a livin'.”
“If You’ve Got the Money, I’ve Got the Time” – Willie Nelson
Key lyric: “If you've got the money, I've got the time. We'll go honky tonkin' and we'll have a time.”
“Mo Money Mo Problems” – The Notorious B.I.G.
Key lyric: “I don't know what they want from me. It's like the more money we come across. The more problems we see.”
“Taxman” – The Beatles
A tax protest song from the Fab Four.
Key lyric: “Let me tell you how it will be. There's one for you, 19 for me. 'Cause I'm the taxman”
“Money, Money, Money” – ABBA
Key lyric: “Money, money, money. Must be funny. In the rich man's world.”
“Got Money” – Lil Wayne and T-Pain
Key lyric: “Got money. And you know it. Take it out your pocket and show it.”
“Money for Nothing” – Dire Straits
Key lyric: “Money for nothin' and chicks for free.”
“For The Love of Money” – The O’Jays
Key lyric: “For the love of money. A woman will sell her precious body. For a small piece of paper, it carries a lot of weight.”
“Money” – Pink Floyd
Key lyric: “Money, it's a crime. Share it fairly but don't take a slice of my pie.”