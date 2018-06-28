Twitter Divided Over How To Make Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich

You never know what's going to set people off on an internet debate. Dogs wearing pants, blue and gold dresses, and hearing words differently have all divided the world. And now there's a new fight raging over a sandwich.

Twitter user @LexOnTheBeach26 simply asked, "What is the proper way to make a PB & J?" wondering if people put jelly on top of the peanut butter, or jelly on the opposite slice of bread.

What is the proper way to make a PB & J?

RT for: bread then peanut butter, jelly on top on peanut butter then bread



Like for: bread then peanut butter, jelly on other piece of bread and place together



Trynna settle a discussion — Lexie Ebensberger (@LexOnTheBeach26) June 23, 2018

The question has already gathered over 250,000 interactions since its appearance on the social media site last week.

In this unscientific poll, the "bread then peanut butter, jelly on other piece of bread and place together" people are way in the lead by a factor of 28 times.

They're wrong, right? It's peanut butter then jelly on the same slice! How do you make your PB&J? How about the proper way to cut the sandwich? Middle or on the diagonal?