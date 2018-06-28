Dreamstime

Twitter Divided Over How To Make Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich

June 28, 2018
Categories: 
Features

You never know what's going to set people off on an internet debate. Dogs wearing pants, blue and gold dresses, and hearing words differently have all divided the world. And now there's a new fight raging over a sandwich.

Twitter user @LexOnTheBeach26 simply asked, "What is the proper way to make a PB & J?" wondering if people put jelly on top of the peanut butter, or jelly on the opposite slice of bread.

The question has already gathered over 250,000 interactions since its appearance on the social media site last week.

In this unscientific poll, the "bread then peanut butter, jelly on other piece of bread and place together" people are way in the lead by a factor of 28 times.

They're wrong, right? It's peanut butter then jelly on the same slice! How do you make your PB&J? How about the proper way to cut the sandwich? Middle or on the diagonal?

Tags: 
Peanut Butter And Jelly
Debate
Twitter

Upcoming Events

28 Jun
Brad Paisley DTE Energy Music Theatre
28 Jun
Join 99.5 WYCD at Coyote Joe's Coyote Joe's
28 Jun
99.5 WYCD Presents Dylan Schneider Lyft Lounge at MusicTown Detroit - Inside Hockeytown Cafe
30 Jun
WYCD at Art Van Taylor Art Van Furniture
30 Jun
Join 99.5 WYCD at Kapones for Country Fried Mix Kapone's Sports Tavern
View More Events