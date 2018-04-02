Tyler Hubbard Gets April Fooled Into Believing His Wife Is Pregnant Again [Watch]

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard thought he was getting the surprise of a lifetime on Sunday (yes, April 1) when his wife, Hayley, shared with him that she was pregnant.

She even captured his reaction on camera.

Hubbard and his wife are new parents, as Olivia Rose was born on Dec. 23, 2017.

"We’re so overwhelmed with joy and already more in love than we could have ever imagined with this little angel that God has given us," Hubbard told People after she was born, adding, "Olivia is the best Christmas gift we could have ever asked for."