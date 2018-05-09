Tyler Hubbard Making His Daughter's Belly Laugh Is A Must See

(WYCD) Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard is enjoying fatherhood, and his wife, Hayley, is capturing every adorable moment.

A new video snippet uploaded to Instagram shows Hubbard talking to his infant daughter, Olivia, and she can't get enough.

His wife notes that Hubbard is practically speaking another language — it's pretty much undecipherable — but Olivia laughs at every word as if she knows exactly what he's saying. "Still not sure what language Tyler’s teaching Liv but she sure thinks it’s funny," Hayley writes.

Olivia Hubbard was born on Dec. 23, 2017.