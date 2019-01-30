Tyson Recalls Chicken Nuggets That May Contain Rubber

DETROIT - It's time to check your freezer -- especially if you love chicken nuggets.

Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with extraneous materials -- specifically rubber.

The recall includes: 5-lb. plastic packages of Tyson WHITE MEAT PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS with a best if used by date of NOV 26 2019, and case code 3308SDL03. The products bear establishment number P-13556 inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Photo: USDA

The problem was discovered when the company received consumer complaints of extraneous material. No cases of illness or injury have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Instead, throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson at 1-888-747-7611.