Uber Plans To Offer Aerial Ridesharing For Customers Starting In 2023

Get ready to board an Uber flight, the ride-sharing company says it's on track to start flying its first all-electric air taxis on a demonstration basis.

It's been revealed it will use Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, as the first international test site for the service.

Uber showcased the latest concept of the all-electric air taxi at the annual Uber Elevate conference in Washington DC.

U.S. test cities will be Dallas and Los Angeles in 2020 before commercial operations begin in 2023.